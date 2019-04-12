CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga announced that overnight winter parking restrictions on town roads will begin at 1 a.m. on December 16.

The restrictions, which apply between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., will last until March 31.

Other Western New York communities have already started their parking restrictions.

The winter parking ban began December 1 for the Village of Kenmore and will stay in place until March 15.

Winter parking regulations in the City of Buffalo began November 15.

