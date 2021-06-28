Cheektowaga volunteer fire chief killed, passenger injured in Wayne County motorcycle accident

Michael Altenburg, 48, fire chief from the South Line Fire Department, was pronounced dead at the scene on State Rt. 104 in Sodus.

SODUS, N.Y. — A local volunteer fire department is in mourning after losing their chief in a motorcycle accident over the weekend.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says Michael Altenburg, 48, was traveling west on State Rt. 104 in Sodus Sunday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle while braking for traffic which was slowing to turn south. Deputies say he attempted to lay down the bike and was ejected, colliding with the rear end of another motorcycle.

Altenburg's passenger, Christine Maki, 48, also of Cheektowaga, was also thrown off the bike. Altenburg was pronounced dead at the scene. Maki was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment of her injuries.