BUFFALO, N.Y. — United States Army Sgt. First Class William Roland Hayes received a bronze star, three purple hearts and other medals from Congressman Brian Higgins on Monday. Hayes earned these awards for serving and getting injured in Vietnam, but never received them.

Hayes served with the 101st Airborne division also known as the "Screaming Eagles." During his service, he was shot twice and hit once with grenade shrapnel during his service in the war.

The veteran currently lives in Cheektowaga, designing a military jewelry line. He also works as a docent at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, and he is also a greeter at a Batavia veteran clinic.