Cheektowaga to host 'Trunk or Treat' event in October

The event is free, and organizers ask that all participants remain in their vehicles at all times.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Unsure whether or not to take your kids trick-or-treating? Cheektowaga may have the answer.

Cheektowaga plans on holding a COVID-safe and socially distant "Trunk or Treat" event for families in October. The drive-thru event is scheduled to take place at the town park Saturday, October 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Local police and fire departments, as well as the Cheektowaga Youth and Rec and the Western New York Jeep Club, will be handing out pre-wrapped candy. Participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to go down the Barnyard "Boo"levard.

The event is free, and organizers ask that all participants remain in their vehicles at all times.