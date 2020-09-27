x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Local News

Cheektowaga to host 'Trunk or Treat' event in October

The event is free, and organizers ask that all participants remain in their vehicles at all times.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Unsure whether or not to take your kids trick-or-treating? Cheektowaga may have the answer.

Cheektowaga plans on holding a COVID-safe and socially distant "Trunk or Treat" event for families in October. The drive-thru event is scheduled to take place at the town park Saturday, October 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Local police and fire departments, as well as the Cheektowaga Youth and Rec and the Western New York Jeep Club, will be handing out pre-wrapped candy. Participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to go down the Barnyard "Boo"levard.

The event is free, and organizers ask that all participants remain in their vehicles at all times.

Related Articles