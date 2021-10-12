Cheektowaga to host public meeting on marijuana opt-in

Cities and towns all over the state are working to decide if they will allow future marijuana retail in their communities.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Town of Cheektowaga is the latest in a long list of towns to hold a public forum asking people what they think about allowing marijuana retail in their communities.

The Cheektowaga Town Board is asking members of the community what they think during the October 12 and October 26 Town Board meetings.

When recreational marijuana legislation passed in Albany, communities and local governments were given until December 31 to decide whether they want to opt out of the state agreement which allows for marijuana dispensaries within city and village limits.

They can opt-out by that time, but then opt back in down the road.

The Town of Cheektowaga, which relies on sales tax revenue from the Walden Galleria, could also get money from marijuana retail sales in the future. But first, the town wants to hear from residents and has launched this cannabis survey, which can be found on the town's website.

2 On Your Side attempted to hear from Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski on Friday, but we were told she was not available. Cheektowaga Police did not return our call.