AMHERST, N.Y. — Peyton Longo, 16, from Cheektowaga was diagnosed with a rare muscle disease 9 years ago.

Friday night, with the help of Team IMPACT, which connects children facing chronic illnesses with college sports teams, Peyton signed an official letter of intent with the University at Buffalo Bulls.

"All of the guys have been just really incredible, incredibly nice and accepting and it's been great," said Longo.

Team IMPACT has matched more than 1,700 kids like Peyton with more than 500 colleges to form special bonds and comradery that lasts a lifetime.