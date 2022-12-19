Standoff that lasts more than 2 hours ends peacefully in Cheektowaga

Upon arrival, officers said they witnessed a man "with both a handgun and a long gun in the window of the residence."

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A standoff that lasted more than two hours ended peacefully Sunday night in Cheektowaga, with a 32-year-old man surrendering to police.

Officers responded to a domestic incident on Rossler Avenue around 6:45 p.m., according to a Cheektowaga Police Department spokesperson. Initial reports to police stated that an armed man inside the home was going through a mental health crisis.

Upon arrival, officers said they witnessed a man "with both a handgun and a long gun in the window of the residence."

After that, the Cheektowaga Police Crisis Support Team was called in to assist. The team made contact with the man by phone.

After more than two hours of negotiations, the man walked out of the house and surrendered to police on the scene. His name is being withheld by police, who said "domestic and weapons charges are pending."

No injuries were reported during the incident.