CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A warning from Cheektowaga Police concerns a recent phone scam.
They say someone got a call claiming to be from Cheektowaga Police about an active warrant out for that person's arrest, and asking for personal information such as a Social Security number.
Police say it was a scam, and they're advising anyone who received a call like that to report it to police immediately.
