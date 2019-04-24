CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A warning from Cheektowaga Police concerns a recent phone scam.

They say someone got a call claiming to be from Cheektowaga Police about an active warrant out for that person's arrest, and asking for personal information such as a Social Security number.

Police say it was a scam, and they're advising anyone who received a call like that to report it to police immediately.

