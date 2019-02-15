CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police are warning residents after a child was approached by a stranger while waiting for a school bus.

Officials say a young female was waiting for the school bus on Eggert Road around 8:30 am Thursday when she was approached by a man in a vehicle an asked the girl if she wanted some candy.

Police say the man drove away but came back by the girl several more times.

The girl boarded her school bus and told school officials what happened when she arrived.

The male is described as a black male, about 50 years old. He has black hair and a dark complexion. He was driving a gray, four-door sedan.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Cheektowaga Police Detective Bureau at 686-3505 or utilize TIP 411.