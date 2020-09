Angelina Daniels is listed as 5 feet, 2 inches and 140 pounds. She's white and has brown hair and brown eyes.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police are looking for a missing juvenile, Angelina Daniels, who was last seen Friday morning.

They say the 15-year-old might have traveled to Pennsylvania, specifically the Monroeville area near Pittsburgh.

Daniels is listed as 5 feet, 2 inches and 140 pounds. She's white and has brown hair and brown eyes.