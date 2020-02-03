CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a robbery suspect.

Police say a man stood outside a store in Cheektowaga begging for money and was offended when a 93-year-old man gave him change. The man then rummaged through the 93-year-old man's pockets for the rest of his money.

Police say the 93-year-old man was able to get back to his car and lock the doors while the man tried to get in his car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Griffin at (716) 686-3979.

