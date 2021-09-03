4 people rescued from house fire by Cheektowaga Police

The fire occurred few minutes after midnight on Friday. All residents and their dog were saved.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Four people were rescued from a house fire in Cheektowaga early Friday morning.

Shortly after midnight, Cheektowaga Police responded to a call of a house fire on Preston Road, where four people were trapped in an upper apartment. A fire had started in the lower apartment and the people went onto a balcony with their dog, but they had no way to escape.

The smoke from the fire made it impossible for the stairs to be used and was too thick for officers to enter and attempt a rescue.

Instead, Officers William Cookfair, Brendan Tomasulo, Joshua Donovan, and Jeffrey Scaglione pulled a police car up next to the balcony and helped each person and the dog down onto the roof of the car and safely to the ground.