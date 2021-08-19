Cheektowaga Police looking for teen missing for nearly a week

T'niya Robinson was last seen on August 13 in the area of French and Transit roads.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

They say T'niya Robinson has been missing following a disagreement with her legal guardian on August 13. She was last seen in the area of French and Transit roads.

Police say she may possibly be in the area of Alma Avenue in Buffalo. T'yina has brown eyes, weighs about 120 pounds and is 4 feet 11 inches tall.