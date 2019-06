CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police are hoping the public can help them identify two people wanted for stealing items from the Apple Store at the Walden Galleria.

The suspects, a man and woman, are wanted for stealing thousands of dollars worth of headphones.

if you recognize either of them, you're asked to call the department's Detective Bureau at 686-3979 or give an anonymous tip using the TIP411 app.

Cheektowaga Police