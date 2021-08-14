Cheektowaga Police looking for missing woman

Jenni Cooper left in her car to go to the store and has not returned home and hasn’t been in contact with any family members since leaving, police said.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police are looking for a missing woman that was last seen on Wednesday, July 11.

Cooper has a history of depression and she likes to frequent and spend hours in local parks.

If you have contact with Cooper please contact the local police department so they can check on her welfare.