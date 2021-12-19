Cheektowaga Police looking for missing man with Asperger Syndrome

Anthony Lopez was last seen wearing a black and gray flannel shirt, gray sweatpants, light gray sneakers, and glasses.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is searching for a missing 18-year-old man with Asperger Syndrome.

Police said Anthony Lopez Lopez is 5 feet 10 inches and about 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and gray flannel shirt, gray sweatpants, light gray sneakers, and glasses.

Police also said that Lopez has run away before and was located in the areas of North Forest Road near West Klein Road in Getzville, Dodge Road and Hopkins Road in Williamsville, Wehrle Drive and Union Road in Williamsville, and on the University at Buffalo North Campus at White Road at Hamilton Road.

Lopez has no money and has been without his medications.