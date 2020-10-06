x
Cheektowaga Police looking for man missing since last week

Police say 65-year-old Derek Morton has been missing since last Wednesday, June 3.
Cheektowaga Police are looking for help finding a town resident who's been missing for a week now.

Derek Morton, 65, is known to frequent the Kensington Avenue/Cleveland Drive area. He's been missing since last Wednesday, June 3. 

Police say Morton has a history of alcohol use and mental health issues, but family and friends say it's not like him to not return home at night.

Morton is 5'11' and weighs 200 lbs. He's balding and has brown eyes and may have some facial hair.

If you see him or know where he might be, you're asked to call Cheektowaga Police at 686-3510.

