Cheektowaga Police looking for man missing since last week

Derek Morton, 65, is known to frequent the Kensington Avenue/Cleveland Drive area. He's been missing since last Wednesday, June 3.

Police say Morton has a history of alcohol use and mental health issues, but family and friends say it's not like him to not return home at night.

Morton is 5'11' and weighs 200 lbs. He's balding and has brown eyes and may have some facial hair.