Cheektowaga Police looking for information on missing man

Ronald M. Kerling was last seen June 5.
Credit: Provided by Cheektowaga Police

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police need your help in locating a missing man. 

Ronald M. Kerling was last seen June 5.

Police say it is not unusual for Kerling, 42, to leave for a couple weeks, but it is unusual that he has not made contact with anyone. 

Kerling is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6'2" tall and weighs approximately 189 lbs. He is believed to have been wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black Air Jordan sneakers.

If you have any information regarding Kerling's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Cheektowaga Police at: 716-686-3501.

