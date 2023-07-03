Cheektowaga Police looking for information on missing man

Ronald M. Kerling was last seen June 5.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police need your help in locating a missing man.

Ronald M. Kerling was last seen June 5.

Police say it is not unusual for Kerling, 42, to leave for a couple weeks, but it is unusual that he has not made contact with anyone.

Kerling is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6'2" tall and weighs approximately 189 lbs. He is believed to have been wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black Air Jordan sneakers.

If you have any information regarding Kerling's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Cheektowaga Police at: 716-686-3501.