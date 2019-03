CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — After Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring, Western New Yorkers are wondering, 'well Phil, where is it?'

After all this waiting and recent bitter cold and winter weather, Cheektowaga police have taken the initiative and issued a wanted posting for Phil.

Police say that Phil's prediction was fraudulent and that a warrant for his arrest has been issued for the crime.

If you have seen Phil, you are asked to contact your local authorities with any information.