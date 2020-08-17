Cheektowaga Police get report of possible bear sighting

Call came in around 9:30 Monday morning in the area of George Urban Boulevard and Genesee St.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Police in Cheektowaga are looking into a report of a possible bear sighting in the town early Monday.

The call came in around 9:30 for the neighborhood George Urban Boulevard and Genesee St. in the area of Calspan and the Diamond Hawk Golf Course.

A patrol car sent to check the area did not find anything. They say there is a heavily wooded area nearby with power lines and a railroad track passing through.