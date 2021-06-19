x
Cheektowaga Police officer climbs into sewer, rescues 8 ducklings

After they ducked disaster, the ducklings were then reunited with their mother.
Credit: Kimberly Zalenski

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Disaster was ducked Saturday after a rescue effort Saturday in Cheektowaga.

A Cheektowaga Police officer climbed into a sewer to save eight ducklings, who were then reunited with their mother. The rescue happened near a Home Depot.

"Always nice to see one of our Officers go beyond the scope of their duty to help the world around them! Those are some #luckyducks," Cheektowaga Police posted to its Facebook page. 

"Officer Blackchief is getting some great practice in for our Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt that will be returning this August!"

A similar situation happened in May in Jamestown, where an officer provided assistance. Jamestown Police created a Facebook post documenting "the progression of saving some trapped baby ducklings" from a sewer drain.

Posted by Kimberly Zalenski on Saturday, June 19, 2021

