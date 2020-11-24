Cheektowaga Police asking for public's help to locate missing teenager

Police say Londyn Barber, 14, has been missing since November 18.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing teenager.

Police say Londyn Barber, 14, has been missing since November 18. She was last seen at home on that date around 6 p.m. and has not been in contact with her mother.

Barber is a Black female with brown eyes and black hair. She weighs 135 pounds and is 5 feet 3 inches tall. She is said to have a scar on her right forearm.

Police say she might be in the area of Langfield in the City of Buffalo.