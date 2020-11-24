Cheektowaga Police asking for public's help to locate missing teenager

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing teenager.
Police say Londyn Barber, 14, has been missing since November 18. She was last seen at home on that date around 6 p.m. and has not been in contact with her mother.
Barber is a Black female with brown eyes and black hair. She weighs 135 pounds and is 5 feet 3 inches tall. She is said to have a scar on her right forearm.
Police say she might be in the area of Langfield in the City of Buffalo.
Anyone with information about Barber's whereabouts is asked to contact Lt. Scott Prell at (716) 686-3535.