Cheektowaga PD closing public access to station, provides numbers to call

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department announced that it is shutting down its station to the public now that parts of Erie County are transitioning to an Orange Zone.
The department said it's closing the station to the public to protect the health of its critical employees. It also provided a list of numbers to call if anybody is in need of assistance.
- To file a police report: (716) 686-3521
- Background Checks: (716) 686-3945
- Accident Records: (716) 686-3512
- Property: (716) 686-3513
- Sex Offender Registry: (716) 686-3544
- Tow Release/Impound: (716) 686-3510
- Reporting Crimes: (716) 686-3510
For anything not covered in the numbers above, call (716) 686-3510.