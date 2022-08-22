Cheektowaga mother charged with DWI following hit-and-run accident

A 34-year-old Cheektowaga woman is facing charges following a hit-and-run accident Sunday evening in the town of Niagara.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga mother is facing several charges following an accident Sunday evening in the town of Niagara.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it received a call just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run accident in the area of Porter Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard. It was reported that a vehicle allegedly drove through the median and damaged multiple signs.

After canvassing the area, deputies located the suspect vehicle, a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, in the back parking lot of 10225 Niagara Falls Blvd. The driver, identified as Heather E. Kirst, 34, was reportedly operating the vehicle with her four children inside. All four kids were reportedly under the age of 16 years old.

Deputies say Kirst allegedly failed all of the standard field sobriety tests. It's also alleged that Kirst was offered a breath screening device, which showed positive for alcohol.