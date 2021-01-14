Cheektowaga man taken into custody in connection to U.S. Capitol violence

Peter J. Harding is being held at the Niagara County Jail

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man wanted by the FBI for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol unlawfully on January 6 is now in custody.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Pete Harding was booked into the county jail around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

He is being held on behalf of the United States Marshals.

Federal Authorities searched Harding's home early Wednesday morning, but according a spokesperson with the FBI, he hadn't been arrested at that time.

The spokesperson added that the FBI would not be releasing any more information on Wednesday.

#BREAKING FBI confirms “court authorized activity” (what they used to call search warrants) at home of Pete Harding of Cheektowaga who participated in the demonstration at the Capitol. Here, agents leave after spending 9 hrs at the home. Neighbors say raid was at 5am @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/gAlPNOZ29o — Dave McKinley (@DaveMcKinley2) January 13, 2021

On Tuesday, a photo of a man resembling Harding was posted on the FBI's social media pages looking for information connected to the violence that occurred at the Capitol.

He spoke to 2 On Your Side last week about his involvement in the protest.

He said at the time, "I did contact the FBI today, I contacted the local branch here in Buffalo, to speak to them. I left a message. They haven't returned the phone call back to me yet. I have nothing to hide."

It's not clear what charges Harding will face.