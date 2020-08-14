Cheektowaga man pleads guilty in shooting of Jim's Steakout assistant manager

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man has pleaded guilty in connection with the shooting of a Jim's Steakout assistant manager in the early morning hours of January 12.

Jones and the manager exchanged words at the restaurant's Main St. location over an complaint with his order. The encounter turned physican and Jones shot the manager in the back as the man returned to the kitchen. The victim was rushed to ECMC in a Buffalo Police patrol vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since recovered.