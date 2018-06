SOUTH VALLEY, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man was killed in an ATV crash Saturday evening in Cattaraugus County.

The sheriff's office said Robert Geddes, 35, was riding an ATV on Bone Run Road when he lost control and hit a guard rail. The accident happened around 6:15 p.m.

Frewsburg Fire Department and Starflight also responded to the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

