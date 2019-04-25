BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man is being held without bail following his indictment by an Erie County grand jury for the attempted rape of a rideshare driver.

James Krawczyk, 49, is charged with one count each of attempted rape and sexual abuse, both felonies.

Krawczyk was a passenger in the vehicle back on January 13 around 11 p.m., when it's alleged he tried to force the female driver to have sex and subjected her to sexual contact.

If convicted, he could face a maximum of 15 years in prison.