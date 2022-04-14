Cheektowaga man facing multiple sex, drug charges

James Fox, 38, is facing charges including sex trafficking by coercion and distribution of heroin causing serious bodily injury.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal grand jury has indicted a Cheektowaga man on multiple charges that carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted.

James Fox, 38, is facing two counts of sex trafficking by coercion, distribution of heroin causing serious bodily injury, distribution of heroin and crack cocaine and other charges.

The US Attorney's office says between 2019 and May 2020, Fox is accused of coercing a victim using force and threats, to engage in a commercial sex act. Between 2018 and 2021, he's accused of coercing a second victim, also using force or threats of force, to engage in a commercial sex act.

It's also alleged that Fox sold heroin to a third person, resulting in serious bodily injury back in March, 2020.