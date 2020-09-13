Cheektowaga man driving motorcycle dies in crash on Harlem Road

The 37-year-old was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A 37-year-old Cheektowaga man died Saturday evening when he was thrown from his motorcycle during a crash on Harlem Road.

Cheektowaga Police say the crash happened at 6:44 p.m. They say the man on the motorcycle was heading east on Maryvale Drive when he collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Impala traveling south on Harlem Road.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The man driving the Impala, a 23-year-old from North Tonawanda, was not injured.

The accident is under investigation.