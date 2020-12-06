Cheektowaga man charged with making terroristic threat

Police say Jonathan Roberts is accused of making unauthorized transmissions over the department's emergency communications frequency.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man is accused of using the police department's emergency communications frequency to make threats, including a threat to commit shootings inside a town business.

Jonathan Roberts, 33, is charged with Unauthorized Radio Transmissions a misdemeanor and Making a Terroristic Threat, a felony.

The arrest is the result of a lengthy investigation into a series of unauthorized radio transmissions over the emergency channel.

A break in the case came when a town police officer heard one of the transmissions and noticed Roberts vehicle nearby. A radio capable of transmitting over the Cheektowaga Police frequency was found in his car. Police say Roberts voice matched that of a recording made in May.