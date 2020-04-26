WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man was arrested Saturday and charged with driving while intoxicated following a domestic incident, which resulted in police pursuit, according to the West Seneca Police Department.

Police say Ryan Mathison, 33, allegedly kicked down a door at an individual's house on Slade Avenue around 9 p.m. and then fled the scene in a gray 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. West Seneca Police were initially unable to locate Mathison; however, while officers were completing a police report, Mathison was spotted driving past the residence.

West Seneca Police attempted to pull Mathison's vehicle over on Ridge Road near the entrance to the Thruway, but Mathison allegedly refused to stop. Police followed Mathison onto Interstate 90 eastbound to Interstate 190 northbound where Mathison took an exit onto Dingens Street. Police stopped the vehicle in a Sunoco parking lot.

Police say Mathison refused to exit the vehicle and had to be forcibly removed by officers before being taken into custody

Mathison was charged with criminal mischief in the third degree, resisting arrest, DWI, and several traffic violations. Mathison was taken to the West Seneca Police Department and was held overnight to await arraignment.

RELATED: 2 arrested following police chase in Niagara County

RELATED: Spike strips deployed in Chautauqua County pursuit; man arraigned

RELATED: Man arrested for allegedly stealing Spectrum truck leading to chase