BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man faces a maximum of up to 15 years behind bars after admitting to strangling his girlfriend to death.

Sonny Martinez, 26, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of manslaughter as a sexually motivated felony.

The victim, 23-year-old Brittney Balbuzoski of Buffalo was killed inside Martinez' Ivanhoe Road apartment on January 19.

As part of his plea, Martinez will also be required to register as a sex offender once he's released.

He remains held without bail until he's sentenced next month by Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi.