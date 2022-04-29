Cheektowaga looking for participants for Independence Day parade

Registration is now open for this year's event which starts at noon at Walden Avenue at Thruway Plaza and continues down Harlem Road to Cheektowaga Town Park.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Registration is now open for this year's Independence Day parade in the Town of Cheektowaga.

Individuals, groups and organizations need to complete and submit a participation form to the Town Supervisor's office no later than Friday, June 3. The form can be found at www.tocny.org under 'Town News and Announcements.'

The parade kicks off at Noon at the Walden Avenue entrance of Thruway Plaza then heads down Harlem Road ending at Cheektowaga Town Park