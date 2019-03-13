CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — With a week until the official start of the spring season, local municipalities have begun lifting winter parking restrictions.

The Town of Cheektowaga and the Village of Lancaster announced Wednesday that its winter parking restrictions have been lifted.

Starting Wednesday night, residents can begin parking in the streets. However, both communities are reminding people that in the event of significant snowfall, remove your car from the street in order for plows to get down to remove snow.

The parking ban normally expires on April 1 of each year.

