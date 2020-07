Volunteers were called out shortly after 2 p.m. to a house on Hemenway Road in the north section of the town.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters were called out Friday afternoon to battle a house fire in Cheektowaga.

The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. for a home on Hemenway Road in the north section of the town off Beach Road.

The fire chief told 2 On Your Side the heat and windy conditions made beating back the flames more difficult.

The house is believed to be a total loss. A neighbor's home was also damaged.