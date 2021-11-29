Cheektowaga holding free electronics recycling event Saturday

The free recycling event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Cheektowaga Central High School. Registration is required.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Do you have any old, unused electronics laying around that need to be recycled? You're in luck. Regional electronics recycler, Sunnking, will be holding its final recycling event of the year this weekend.

The free recycling event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Cheektowaga Central High School. The event will go from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., but anyone looking to recycle their old devices will need to register online before attending.

According to event organizers, thousands of residents have already registered for the e-recycling collection. On average, Sunnking says it collects roughly 100 tons of electronics per event.

Health and safety procedures will be in effect during the event. Some of these measures include timed appointments, no-contact device removal and dedicated drive-through lanes.