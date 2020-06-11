Cheektowaga first responders get state grant to improve communication

The Emergency Communications Radio System will replace the old emergency response system that's unreliable in some neighborhoods there.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — First responders in Cheektowaga are getting some help from Albany to be able to communicate better during emergencies.

State Senator Tim Kennedy was there Friday to announce a $500,000 grant from the state to get the town an Emergency Communications Radio System.

It will replace the old emergency response system that's unreliable in some neighborhoods there at times when seconds matter.

"Our system also put our first responders at risk," said Brian Gould, the Cheektowaga assistant chief of police. "We have struggled with radio communications.

"Police officers on foot pursuits in rear yards. Firefighters inside buildings that are on fire that have relied on portable handheld radios to keep them safe. But it didn't always work the way we needed it to."

Improving the system is something responders have talked about for years there, but only just got the money to do it thanks to the grant.