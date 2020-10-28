Cheektowaga fire department hosting Halloween 'Trunk-or-Treat' drive thru event

The drive thru event is happening Friday. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and runs until 8:30 p.m., or until the fire department runs out of candy.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cleveland Hill Fire Department will be hosting a Halloween "Trunk-or-Treat" drive thru event for Cheektowaga residents on Friday.

The drive thru event starts at 6:30 p.m. and runs until 8:30 p.m., or until the fire department runs out of candy.

In order to keep traffic off of Cleveland Drive, the fire department is advising drivers to enter from Briarcliff Road, to Wayne Terrace to Merrymont Road, then to turn right into Cleveland Hill's back parking lot. Firefighters and traffic cones will be set up to help direct traffic.

The drive thru event will have one stop at the end of the route for candy to be handed out. The Cleveland Hill Fire Department says they have 600 bags of candy available.

One prepackaged candy bag will be handed out per person, and will be given to the driver. Firefighters will have masks and gloves on when handing out candy.

Those attending the event are asked to use caution when driving through the fire department's parking lot. People are also being asked to stay in their vehicles at all times.