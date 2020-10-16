Cheektowaga Fall Outdoor Market adjusting hours ahead of Daylight Saving Time

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — With daylight hours getting shorter and shorter, the Cheektowaga Fall Outdoor Market is tweaking its hours.
Starting this Monday, October 19, the event will run from 2-6 PM. The market, which features a variety of vendors selling everything from crafts to baked goods, is being held every Monday through November 23. You can find it in the Walden Galleria parking lot off Galleria Drive next to the Post Office.
The outdoor market is hosted by Catholic Health and the Cheektowaga Chamber of Commerce.