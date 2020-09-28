Cheektowaga crash claims life of motorcyclist

The accident happened Sunday just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Genesee Street and Stratford Place.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A weekend accident in Cheektowaga claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

Police say the crash happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Genesee Street and Stratford Place.

The motorcycle and another vehicle, driven by a 51-year-old Cheektowaga man, collided. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to ECMC with minor injuries.