Cheektowaga crash claims life of motorcyclist

The accident happened Sunday just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Genesee Street and Stratford Place.
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A weekend accident in Cheektowaga claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

Police say the crash happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Genesee Street and Stratford Place.

The motorcycle and another vehicle, driven by a 51-year-old Cheektowaga man, collided. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to ECMC with minor injuries.

The identity of the victim, a 29-year-old man from Cheektowaga, is not being released until family can be notified. 

