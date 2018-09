BUFFALO, N.Y. - Cheektowaga Town Councilman James Rogowski pleaded guilty Wednesday to second degree criminal contempt.

This charged was dropped from a felony to a misdemeanor.

Rogowski was arrested earlier this year after West Seneca Police were called to Orchard Park Road following a domestic incident.and accused of violating an order of protection against his wife who filed for divorce in January.

He also was faced with calls on him to resign.

