If you were worried about the Cheektowaga Chick-Fil-A, we have some good news for you. Construction is underway at the location on Walden Avenue.

2 On Your Side spotted crews at the construction site on Friday.

A Chick-Fil-A spokesperson says the location is scheduled to open this coming winter, either in December or January.

