Cheektowaga car crash causes power outage

According to police, the accident caused a power outage in the area and the road remains closed Wednesday morning while utility crews repair the damaged pole.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is investigating a car crash on George Urban Boulevard and Arthur Musarra Parkway, which caused a power outage Tuesday night.

Police responded to the scene just after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located an overturned vehicle that had struck several signs, a utility pole and a parked car.

Witnesses report seeing the car driving westbound at a high rate of speed before crashing, according to police.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Depew, was trapped inside the car and was extricated by the U-Crest Volunteer Fire Department. He was then taken to ECMC by ambulance. Police say he did not sustain serious injuries.

According to police, the accident caused a power outage in the area and the road remains closed Wednesday morning while utility crews repair the damaged pole.