Cheektowaga car crash causes power outage

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is investigating a car crash on George Urban Boulevard and Arthur Musarra Parkway, which caused a power outage Tuesday night.
Police responded to the scene just after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located an overturned vehicle that had struck several signs, a utility pole and a parked car.
Witnesses report seeing the car driving westbound at a high rate of speed before crashing, according to police.
The driver, a 24-year-old man from Depew, was trapped inside the car and was extricated by the U-Crest Volunteer Fire Department. He was then taken to ECMC by ambulance. Police say he did not sustain serious injuries.
According to police, the accident caused a power outage in the area and the road remains closed Wednesday morning while utility crews repair the damaged pole.
The investigation is ongoing and police say charges are pending upon completion of the investigation.