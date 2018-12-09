CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. -- Residents in some neighborhoods off Towers Boulevard in the southern portion of Cheektowaga have been demanding town officials do something to address street flooding issues from overflowing storm sewers which they experienced in mid-August. Now the town board has taken some action on the issue but some of those residents feel it's more like a drop in the bucket.

The town council voted to spend up to $200,000 out of the town highway budget for a contractor to use video cameras to inspect storm sewer lines and clean them if possible. This after the highway superintendent said the storm sewers were full to capacity with heavy rainfall. Supervisor Diane Benczkowski says the firm is already in the area working on sanitary sewers so they are available to start checking the storm sewers as well.

People in the residential streets along Towers Boulevard say they lost thousands of dollars in damage to furnishings, furnaces and appliances in flooded basements. Some say it's a good first step, but much more work needs to be done by the town to prevent future flooding in that area.

John Anderson is one of those affected residents who say this is a recurring problem that must be handled. "They need to really solve the problem. Not just with sandbags...they're band-Aids in the street or just saying yeah we can fix this with a few hundred thousand dollars," he said. "They really need to dig the street up find out what the issues are with the storm drain and then fix it because our neighbors are tired of bailing out basements all the time."

2 On Your Side asked Supervisor Benczkowski "Some people are saying this is a good first step but there still a lot of work that needs to be done. They think some of those lines are going to have to be replaced. Is that a reality? Benzcowski replied, "It's been talked about. So all I can say is yes we're looking at that option but we won't know until we start using the cameras to see how bad it is."

Benzcowski says some initial camera views have shown some minor blockages they can resolve. She also says the state may also help pay for some engineering studies on the drainage. But the actual replacement of any lines would obviously be expensive for the town. Other council members say the town may seek state grants to help cover such projects.

