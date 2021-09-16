Cheektowaga awarded $2.3 million for park upgrades including new home for town's Historical Association

The new building will include a cooling area, a conference room, and will be used to display artifacts from the town's history.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Upgrades are on the way to the Town of Cheektowaga's Stiglmeier Park, including a new building to house the town's Historical Association.

Erie County Legislator Tim Meyers joined town officials to make the announcement Thursday afternoon.

The $2.3 million will be used for renovations to the park and to build a multi-use building that will serve as the new home for the Cheektowaga Historical Association.

“Stiglmeier Park is an invaluable asset to the Town of Cheektowaga, and all of Erie County,” said Erie County Legislature Majority Leader Tim Meyers. “The investment and construction of this new multi-use facility and history museum at the Como Park entrance will not only increase foot traffic to our largest, most vibrant park, but will continue the tradition of celebrating Cheektowaga’s rich history.

"I’m grateful for all the support offered by my colleagues, both at the Legislature and in the Town of Cheektowaga, and I look forward to continuing our work together to improve our community’s infrastructure."

The new building will include parking for 30 vehicles, new bathrooms, a cooling area and a conference room, in addition to space to display artifacts from the town's history.

“A dream of ours has come true: for our town’s history to be celebrated and displayed in a larger, more appropriate space,” said Maureen Gleason, VP of the Cheektowaga Historical Association. “We as an Association are excited to welcome the residents and visitors of the Town to learn about the wonderful history that Cheektowaga has to offer.