CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Town of Cheektowaga is asking for residents to do their part ahead of Thursday's anticipated snowfall.

Residents are being asked to make sure garbage and recycling totes are placed in the driveway and not in the street.

Cars will also need to be off the streets.

Both will enable snowplows to effectively clear the streets of snow and allow for all emergency vehicles to get through if needed.