Cheektowaga announces members of police reform task force

Group will meet for the first time on November 17 at 6:30 PM. Pre-registration will be required for the public to attend.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Town of Cheektowaga is the latest community to release its plans to review and reform the policies, procedures, and practices of its police department.

In June, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an Executive Order, the 'New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative' calling for every city, town or village across the state with a police department to develop a plan to modernize and reinvent that department based on community input. Those plans must be adopted by April 1, 2021 to be eligible for future state funding.

Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski has announced the formation of the Cheektowaga Police Reform Task Force. The members will create a plan based on recommendations and consultation with Cheektowaga law enforcement, as well as community residents and town organizations.

The members of the Task Force include:

Richard Chamberlain – Retired Police Captain and Teacher at the Police Academy

Michael Sliwinski – Cheektowaga Chief of Police

John Dudziak– Prosecutor and Cheektowaga Town Attorney

Jim Vallone – Defense Attorney and Former Cheektowaga Town Justice

Dr. Matthew Giordano – President, Villa Maria College

Tom Ferrucci – Mayor of Sloan

Scott Zipp – Principal, Cheektowaga Central High School

Tom Mazur – Former Erie County Legislator and Former Cheektowaga Town Councilman

Rev. Rick Maisano – Clergy; President, Dick Urban Community Association; and Volunteer, Maryvale School District

Kenneth Young – President, Town Park Community Association

Mike Coene – General Manager, Pyramid Corporation/Galleria Mall

Paul Hockwater – Senior Public Safety Dispatch Supervisor and Forks Fire Company Representative

Tony Nazzarett – Cheektowaga Police Officer and School Resource Officer