Checking in with your neighbors after a rough year for Buffalo, WNY

2 On Your Side got perspective from a prominent Western New York pastor and a licensed psychologist.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers have been through a lot over the past year, so 2 On Your Side wanted to have a conversation to check in with everyone.

To get perspective, we spoke with a licensed psychologist and a prominent pastor.

"You know, from Tops, to COVID, to the football player, to people dying in their cars, this community has bounced back every time," Pastor Darius Pridgen of True Bethel Baptist Church said. "And we bounce back stronger, and we've erased so many lines through tragedy.

"We've erased lines of color, we've erased lines of bipartisanship, we've erased lines of sides of town and become more human to one another, and I believe that that's a mark of Buffalo that will stay with us forever."

Pastor Pridgen said these tragedies that bring us together will make us stronger. On Monday night, he felt moved to pray with people on Facebook for Damar Hamlin.

"Buffalo is making a name for itself beyond tragedy, but showing how to react during tragedy and sticking together after tragedy, that's the real hope," Pastor Pridgen said.

And if you are feeling alone, not strong enough, or like you're having difficulty processing everything that's happened, licensed psychologist Dr. Amy Beth Taublieb said the most important thing to do is to acknowledge that.

"There is no one on this earth who doesn't have many periods of time in his or her life when they're not OK. From the most psychologically healthy to the least, and the only way you can help yourself is by saying I'm not good right now," Dr. Taublieb said.