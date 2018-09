NORTH TONAWANDA, NY - North Tonawanda is hosting a child seat safety check Saturday.

North Tonawanda Police and the Greater Niagara Federal Credit Union are putting on the event in the Greater Niagara FCU parking lot from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

That's located at the corner of Ward Road and and Oliver Street in North Tonawanda.

The safety check is totally free, and they're giving out free gift bags - all in the name of keeping our kids safe.

